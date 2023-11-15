Cowboys’ Tony Pollard, Broncos’ Courtland Sutton among best bets to score in Week 11 of NFL season

These scoring options are finely tuned and ready to reap dividends in Week 11. These are my best bets to…

Running Back

TONY POLLARD, COWBOYS

Pollard has been somewhat of a letdown this season fantasy-wise, and there are a number of reasons why that mostly has nothing to do with him as a back, but this is the week we’ve all been waiting for. Dallas plays the run struggling Panthers this week, our absolute best matchup for opposing backs. They’ve allowed 15 TDs to running backs on the season, the most in the league. Helping his case is the fact that Carolina, on the other hand, defends the pass well. They’re a top-10 defense in that regard, so teams are inclined to run against them.

RAHEEM MOSTERT, DOLPHINS

Our rushing TD (11) leader on the season, Mostert is on a tear, scoring five TDs in his past five games before the Week 10 bye. Rookie De’Von Achane is on his way back this week, but Mostert is still a threat to score when the Dolphins are in the red zone. In Weeks 2 to 5, when Achane was playing, Mostert scored 6 of his 13 total TDs, so it’s not necessarily a bad thing. With healthy 100 odds to score against Las Vegas, our third-best matchup for running backs this week, Mostert is a prime candidate to find the end zone this week.

DAVID MONTGOMERY, LIONS

Montgomery didn’t miss a beat coming back after a two-week absence in Week 10, stacking 116 yards and a TD on 12 carries, even with Jahmyr Gibbs splitting carries. This week he could continue to roll against a Chicago team that is our eighth-best matchup for opposing runners. Montgomery will have even more motivation facing his former team. With -125 scoring odds and stout 43.43% TD dependency, Montgomery has a good chance in Week 11.

Wide Receiver

CHRISTIAN KIRK, JAGUARS

Kirk has surpassed Calvin Ridley and Evan Engram as the top option in Jacksonville, pacing the team in yardage (624 yards) and targets (71). He’s lacking in TDs, compared to some of our leading scorers, with three on the season, but Kirk will have perhaps his best matchup this season against the Titans this week. Tennessee is our ninth-best matchup for opposing wide receivers.

COURTLAND SUTTON, BRONCOS

Sutton doesn’t rack up a ton of yards, but he has seven receiving TDs on the season, tied for the second most for all wide receivers and he could get at least another this week when the Broncos face the Vikings, our seventh-best matchup for opposing wide receivers.

Denver is on a roll, beating the Chiefs and Bills back to back, and Sutton is a major reason why they’ve been able to win. His prowess in the red zone is uncanny, in large part because of his catch radius, and bringing in another one or two scores against the Vikings isn’t out of the question.

RASHEE RICE, CHIEFS

Rice has become the closest thing the Chiefs have to a No. 1 WR, catching three touchdowns in his past five games. He’ll be a strong contender to find the end zone again this week as the Chiefs take on the Eagles, our absolute best matchup for opposing WRs coming into Week 11. The Eagles have allowed the most TDs (15) and the most fantasy points per game (30.2) to wide receivers this season, despite being a top-five rushing defense. The Chiefs will attack Philly through the air, and Rice will have a significant role once again.

