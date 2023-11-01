Cousins has surgery on his torn Achilles tendon. Vikings have yet to reveal a return timetable

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had surgery Wednesday for his torn right Achilles tendon. The Vikings announced the procedure by…

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had surgery Wednesday for his torn right Achilles tendon.

The Vikings announced the procedure by Dr. Chris Coetzee at Twin Cities Orthopedics went as planned. They have not revealed a timetable for his return to full strength, but Cousins will miss the remainder of the season and his rehabilitation will certainly stretch well into next year.

“What re-energized me was talking with Kirk and, the way his mind works, he’s so process-oriented and so intentional, he’s talking about being back at OTAs, doing all the different things and what his schedule’s going to be,” Minnesota general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Wednesday. “And that’s how his mind works, so that’s how my mind went.”

Cousins was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, when the Vikings acquired quarterback Joshua Dobbs in a trade with Arizona.

Rookie Jaren Hall will start Sunday at Atlanta in place of Cousins, whose first career injury came in the fourth quarter at Green Bay last week. His foot stuck in the grass after he planted it to move up in the pocket in attempt to avoid a sack.

Entering Week 9, Cousins is tied for the NFL lead in touchdown passes (18), second in passing yards (2,331) and third in passer rating (103.8).

If Cousins is to return to the Vikings, the 35-year-old will need a new contract. His contract expires after the season, after signing a three-year, $84 million contract in 2018 and two subsequent extensions with Minnesota.

“Kirk played great,” Adofo-Mensah said. “I think my ‘want’ for Kirk to come back isn’t just a ‘me’ thing. You know, it’s a negotiation. You come together at the table, and you try and see if everything works together, and we’ll have that dialogue when the time comes.”

