Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer declared out for Monday’s game vs. Jets due to knee injury

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer will miss Monday night’s game against the New York Jets due to a knee injury.

Palmer did not practice all week and is second on the Chargers in receptions (23) and receiving yards (377). He was limited due to knee problems in last week’s game against the Chicago Bears and had three catches for 24 yards.

Palmer had started the last four games after Mike Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury during the second half of the Sept. 24 game at Minnesota.

With Palmer out of the lineup, first-round pick Quentin Johnston is expected to get more snaps. Johnston had five catches for 50 yards last week after being limited to one catch in the previous two games.

Jalen Guyton could be activated for the game. He has not played since Week 3 of last season when he suffered a knee injury.

“I think it’s a big opportunity for the whole group. When I look at the guys that we’re going to have step up it’s not going to just be the receiver position, it’s going to have to be the tight ends and the backs, too,” coach Brandon Staley said. “I think Quentin, every time he goes out there, he’s improving. As long as he can continue that progress, then good things are going to happen. We feel confident in that group.”

