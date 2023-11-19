Chargers’ Joey Bosa, Packers’ Aaron Jones both injured on separate first-half plays

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa and Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa and Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones were each carted to their respective locker rooms after getting hurt on separate first-half plays Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Bosa left with a foot injury, while Jones hurt his knee in the Packers’ 23-20 victory.

Bosa has been one of the game’s top pass rushers, though the four-time Pro Bowl selection has struggled to stay healthy. Bosa has 6 1/2 sacks in eight games this season.

Bosa missed 12 games last season with a torn groin muscle. He had some knee and hamstring issues earlier this season that sidelined him for one game.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley had no update on Bosa’s condition after the game.

Jones suffered a knee injury during a 2-yard run late in the second quarter.

Jones said initial reports regarding his anterior cruciate ligament were positive, though he was awaiting an MRI.

I was feeling like, ‘Man, I can’t catch a break,’ “ Jones said. ”But caught a break. Hopefully it’s not anything serious and I’m back here pretty soon.”

“I don’t think it’s long term,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Jones’ injury. “Certainly I think it really looked bad. I was really concerned just seeing it live. I didn’t see a replay or anything, but seeing it live, it did not look good. But he’s in good spirits in there, and so hopefully it’s just a short-term deal.”

Bosa limped to the sideline after hurting his foot during the game’s opening series.

“I wish he was out there,” Chargers outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu said. “I love watching him play. It’s just a bummer.”

Six plays after Jones’ injury, Packers reserve running back Emanuel Wilson hurt his shoulder and also was carted to the locker room, leaving AJ Dillon as the Packers’ only available healthy running back.

The injuries to Jones and Wilson, whose left shoulder was in a sling after the game, could leave the Packers facing a serious running back shortage with little time to prepare for their Thanksgiving Day game at Detroit.

“We’ll have a solution,” LaFleur said. “I trust Gutey (general manager Brian Gutekunst), and I know his staff is on it. He and his staff are on it. We’ll have a solution for that. But, you know, hey, it’s another great challenge.”

