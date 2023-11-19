Bills safety Taylor Rapp avoids hospital after being taken away by ambulance with neck injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp didn’t require a trip to the hospital and was sent…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp didn’t require a trip to the hospital and was sent home to rest with a neck injury after he was driven away by ambulance late in the first half against the New York Jets on Sunday, coach Sean McDermott said.

“I’m just praying for those guys,” McDermott said in reference to Rapp and defensive backs Dane Jackson and Taron Johnson, both of whom sustained concussions in Buffalo’s 32-6 victory.

Rapp suffered what appeared to be the most serious injury when he and Johnson both struck running back Breece Hall in the open field. Johnson went down immediately, while Rapp stumbled back about 10 yards before collapsing to his knees.

Rapp came in from Hall’s right, and appeared to hit the running back with the side of his head and shoulder. Play was delayed for about 10 minutes while trainers attended to Rapp, who moved his hands as he was being loaded into the ambulance.

Johnson, meanwhile, was able to get up and jog to the locker room.

Jackson was ruled out with a concussion earlier in the first half. He was hurt when lowering his head to tackle tight end Jeremy Ruckert.

Rapp became the latest Bills player to be driven off the field by ambulance. Running back Damien Harris needed an ambulance when he suffered a concussion against the New York Giants on Oct. 15 and hasn’t played since.

Last season, safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field at Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Hamlin has since recovered and resumed his career, although he hasn’t played much this season.

Hamlin was not active and on the sideline on Sunday, and he waved to Rapp as he was loaded into the ambulance.

The Jets played without starting left tackle Mekhi Becton, who was ruled out with an injury to his right ankle in the first half.

