Tyrod Taylor seemingly in line for his third straight start for Giants with Daniel Jones not cleared

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tyrod Taylor moved a little closer to making his third straight start for the Giants…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tyrod Taylor moved a little closer to making his third straight start for the Giants on Wednesday with Daniel Jones still not cleared to play in the New York rivalry game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

For the second straight week, Jones was throwing at the practice facility, but team medical officials have not cleared him for contact. The 26-year-old quarterback hurt his neck in the fourth quarter of a loss to Miami on Oct. 8 and he has missed games against Buffalo and Washington.

A 13-year-veteran, Taylor started those games and he has played well, considering New York’s offense has scored the fewest points in the league (85). He had two touchdown passes in a 14-7 win over the Commanders on Sunday, and had the Giants (2-5) in the red zone five times in a 14-9 loss to the Bills.

Giants coach Brian Daboll indicated on Wednesday that Jones’ status might change.

“I think any time you’re talking about the neck you’ve got to understand the risk of re-injury and what would happen if you were to re-injure it so yeah, that’s certainly a component of it,” Jones said.

Taylor refused to say whether he has been told if he will be starting again.

“If the opportunity presents itself this week, as far as the rhythm, I mean, yes, I would love to go out there and do something,” Taylor said after practice. “But if not, then it’s not what the plan is, and I’ll move forward. Like I said, I’m always going to be the same person day in and day out from a preparation standpoint, and as a leader, and just sharing what I can with the team, whether it’s me actually out there contributing, or me doing stuff from a leadership role.”

Jones said he has been undergoing all the usual treatment on his neck and he had improved since being hurt. He said he wants to play, but it’s a decision he does not control, noting the doctors have talked to him about what could happen if returns too early.

“I’m certainly trying as hard as I can to get back, but from the doctor’s standpoint it’s not something that he can clear me to do at this point so, trying to do everything I can to get back,” said Jones, who signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension in March.

Daboll has said repeatedly that Jones is his starter when he is healthy.

Jones said the 34-year-old Taylor has played well. He has not thrown an interception in his starts.

“Certainly not surprised with how he’s played. It’s been fun to watch him,” Jones said. “ Obviously, you want to be on the field, it’s tough not being on the field but he’s played great.”

NOTES: Left tackle Andrew Thomas, who has not played since injuring a hamstring in the season opener against Dallas, was back on the field on a limited basis Wednesday. He was in the same position earlier this month but aggravated the injury. … Wide receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski, an All-Pro returner with the Patriots in 2020, was signed to the practice squad. He seemingly is in line to play Sunday with returner Eric Gray on injured reserve with a calf injury. Gray and Sterling Shepard each fumbled a punt Sunday on a windy afternoon. Graham Gano said he hit a 42-yard field-goal attempt perfectly and the wind pushed it wide right. … Linebacker Cam Brown had a big hit on a punt return against Washington. “I watched it 1,000 times,” he said with a smile. He also quipped as soon as he made the tackle he started looking for flags for an illegal hit “and there was not FedEx this morning” he said, referring to a fine from the league. … Backup RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring) did not practice.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.