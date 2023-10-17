Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHPs Zach Jackson, Drew Rucinski and Freddy Tarnok from the…

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHPs Zach Jackson, Drew Rucinski and Freddy Tarnok from the 60-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent C Brian O’Keefe outright to Tacoma.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Acquired F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and G Victor Oladipo from Oklahoma City in exchange for G Kevin Porter Jr. and draft considerations.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Indianapolis DT Grover Stewart for six games for violating the performance-enhancing substance policy.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived LB Myjai Sanders.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived DB Jaylinn Hawkins,

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed S Andrew Adams to the practice squad. Released RB Kenyan Drake from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Alex Cook from the New York Giants practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Trace McSorley to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Michael Dunn on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed RB Mohamed Ibrahim to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB James Robinson and CB Anthony Johnson to the practice squad. Released CB Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Juwann Winfree. Reinstated OL Jack Anderson from the practice squad injured reserve. Signed WRs Tyrie Cleveland and Zavier Scott to the practice squad. Released WRs Anthony Miller and Racey McMath and G Dakoda Shepley from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed LB Isaiah Moore to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed T Jalen McKenzie to the practice squad. Released WR Malik Flowers from the practice squad. Released LB Blake Martinez from the retired list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed RB Darrell Henderson to the practice squad. Promoted RB Royce Freeman from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed RB Myles Gaskin from the Minnesota practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Quinton Bell to the practice squad. Released DE Chase Winovich from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Trishton Jackson.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated CB Jack Jones to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed OL Conor McDermott to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated RB Jamaal Williams to return from injured reserve to practice.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed T Joshua Ezeudu on injured reserve. Signed OL Tyre Phillips and T Josh Miles.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Julio Jones to the practice squad. Signed CB Josiah Scott. Waived DB Mario Goodrich.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Noah Hallett to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned D Ryan Mast from Providence (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned D Domenick Fensmore to Norfolk (ECHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned G Jet Greaves to Cleveland (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed G Keith Kincaid on waivers.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled F Ty Glover from Wheeling (ECHL) to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Acquired D Mark Friedman and C Ty Glover from Pittsburgh in exchange for D Jack Rathbone and RW Karel Plasek.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed LW Brendan Perlini to a professional try-out contract (PTO).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Assigned F Carson Gicewicz and D Griffin Luce to Atlanta (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned D Ryan Mast to Maine (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS —Signed D Libor Hajek o a one-year contract.

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed F Jack Jeffers.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Michael Marchesan.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed F Erik Atchinson.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Billy Jerry and G Ben Myers from professional try-out contracts (PTO). Released Ds Tanner Brown and Scott Allan. Claimed F Chris Ordoobadi off waivers from Worcester. Traded D Brandon Hickey to Wheeling.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Released D Cooper Jones from a professional try-out contract (PTO). Signed F Aaron Aragon.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released F Luke Bignell.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released F Brent Raedeke from a professional try-out contract (PTO). Traded F Brandon Yeamans to Allen.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Jaxon Castor.

MAINE MARINERS — Released Fs Branden Makara and Cole Dubinsky.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed F Serron Noel.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Traded F Nathan Burke to Utah.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Released Ds Billy Roche and Alex Carlson.

READING ROYALS — Acquired F Joe Nardi from Fort Wayne. Signed G Eric Dop. Suspended F Kyle Olson and removed him from the roster.

TULSA OILERS — Signed F Yaroslav Yevdokimov.

WHEELING NAILERS — Traded F Cam Hausinger to Florida.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Josh Boyko.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Nick Firmano to a contract through 2026.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Announced head coach Mark Parsons will not return next season.

