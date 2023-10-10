The Rams are trading WR Van Jefferson to the Atlanta Falcons in a draft pick swap, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms on a trade to send receiver Van Jefferson…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms on a trade to send receiver Van Jefferson and a seventh-round draft pick in 2025 to the Atlanta Falcons for a sixth-round pick in 2025, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams were still completing the deal.

Jefferson is a 2020 second-round pick who played a steady role on the Rams’ offense when healthy for his first three NFL seasons. He started every game in Los Angeles’ 2021-22 championship season, setting career highs with 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns before catching four passes in the Super Bowl.

But the Florida product has fallen out of the receiver rotation this year. He had been supplanted by record-setting rookie Puka Nacua and speedy third-year pro Tutu Atwell even before Super Bowl 56 MVP Cooper Kupp made a strong return from injury last Sunday against Philadelphia.

Jefferson’s fate was fairly clear when he played only two offensive snaps against the Eagles, with even Ben Skowronek getting more playing time. Jefferson has eight catches for 108 yards this season.

Jefferson could contribute quickly with the Falcons, who have questionable depth and little production at receiver behind USC product Drake London, who has 17 catches for 204 yards and two TDs.

Atlanta’s three most productive pass-catchers are running back Bijan Robinson and tight ends Jonnu Smith and Kyle Pitts. Mack Hollins is the Falcons’ second-leading wide receiver, with just nine catches for 143 yards.

Jefferson had 101 catches with the Rams for 1,499 yards over four seasons. Although he missed a chunk of last season because of an injury, he also had perhaps the most memorable play of his career when he caught a last-minute touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield in Los Angeles’ shocking comeback victory over Las Vegas last December.

Jefferson is the second 2020 second-round pick to be traded by the Rams already this season. Los Angeles shipped running back Cam Akers to Minnesota last month after he clashed with the coaching staff again.

