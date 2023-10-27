The Jets will go for three in a row in a bragging rights game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium

NEW YORK JETS (3-3) AT NEW YORK GIANTS (2-5) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS OPENING LINE: Jets by 3 according…

NEW YORK JETS (3-3) AT NEW YORK GIANTS (2-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE: Jets by 3 according to FanDuel SportsBook.

SERIES RECORD: Giants lead 8-6.

LAST MEETING: Jets beat Giants 34-27 on Nov. 10, 2019.

LAST WEEK: Jets had a bye; Giants beat Commanders 14-7.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Jets 4-2; Giants 2-5

JETS OFFENSE: OVERALL (30), RUSH (12), PASS (32), SCORING (24)

JETS DEFENSE: OVERALL (24), RUSH (26), PASS (15), SCORING (11)

GIANTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (29), RUSH (21), PASS (29), SCORING (32).

GIANTS DEFENSE: OVERALL (23), RUSH (27), PASS (14), SCORING (24).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Jets plus 5; Giants minus-4.

JETS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Zach Wilson. The third-year quarterback has rebounded from early struggles after replacing the injured Aaron Rodgers to play efficiently with few glaring mistakes. In his past three starts, Wilson is 66 of 98 (67%) for 630 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. They’re not eye-popping numbers, but they’re signs of progress. Now, Wilson has to show he can get the Jets into the end zone. Their 29.4% efficiency rate in the red zone ranks last in the NFL.

GIANTS PLAYER TO WATCH: Bobby Okereke. The inside linebacker who was signed as a free agent in the offseason has led the team with double-digit tackles the past four games. He had 11 tackles and a pass defensed last week. The five-year veteran is one of three players with five-plus tackles for losses and at least five passes defended. The other two are T.J. Watt of Pittsburgh and Quincy Williams of the Jets.

KEY MATCHUP: Keeping the ball. The Giants have thrown six interceptions and lost four fumbles. The Jets have been opportunistic on defense. Their 13 takeaways are tied for the third most in the NFL and it has them at a plus-5 differential. The Giants are minus-4. In a matchup of two struggling offenses and two good defenses, holding the ball will be the difference for both teams.

KEY INJURIES: Jets CBs Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed cleared the concussion protocol and will play Sunday. … RG Joe Tippmann was ruled out with an injured quadriceps. … WR Randall Cobb was sidelined early in the week with a shoulder injury. … Giants QB Daniel Jones was ruled out for the third straight game with a neck injury. Tyrod Taylor will again start in his place. … LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and RT Evan Neal (ankle) all missed last week along with CB Adoree Jackson (neck).

SERIES NOTES: This will be the 15th meeting between the area rivals since the merger in 1970. The Jets have won the past two by a combined 10 points, including one in overtime, one of three games that went to extra time.

STATS AND STUFF: The Jets are trying to avoid a repeat of their post-bye collapse from last season when they lost seven of their final eight games, including their last six. … The Jets’ 25% third down conversion rate ranks last in the NFL. … The Jets have trailed at halftime in all six of their games this season. They joined the 2022 Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) as the only teams to trail at halftime in each of their first six games and still have at least a .500 record, according to ESPN Stats and Info. … Wilson has no interceptions in three of his past four games. … RB Breece Hall has 426 yards on 66 carries this season and his 6.5 yards per attempt lead the NFL. Hall also has two of the top three longest rushes this season. … The Jets defense ranks fourth in the NFL in red zone efficiency, allowing touchdowns on only 36.8% of opponent’s drives inside the 20. … The Giants offense scored its first two first-half touchdowns last week. … Taylor had two TD passes against Washington and has not thrown a pick in his two starts replacing Jones. … After missing three games with an ankle injury, RB Saquon Barkley has averaged 85 yards rushing in his two games back. He also caught a 32-yard TD against Washington. … WR Darius Slayton had career-high 10 receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the previous meeting. … DT Dexter Lawrence had two sacks and four QB hits last week, while OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux had 1 1/2 sacks. … Rookie CB Deonte Banks had career-high seven tackles and his first career interception last week. … DL Leonard Williams was selected No. 6 overall in 2015 draft by the Jets and had 17 sacks in 71 games before being traded to the Giants.

FANTASY TIP: Darren Waller. The Giants tight end had seven catches for a season-high 98 yards and his first TD against Washington. His best game ever was against the Jets on Dec. 6, 2020, when he had 13 receptions for career-high 200 yards and two TDs while with Las Vegas.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.