Sports on TV for Sunday, October 29

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, October 29
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The OR Thailand Grand Prix, Isan, Thailand (Taped)
2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Mexico Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
CNBC — World SuperBike: Round 12, Cádiz, Spain (Taped)
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Exhibition: Tennessee at Michigan St.
6 p.m.
BTN — Exhibition: Kansas at Illinois
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Championships: From Madison, Wis. (Taped)
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: LSU vs. Kentucky, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Santa Clara at Gonzaga
PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA
4:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Tennessee vs. Auburn, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Wake Forest at Clemson, First Round
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh at North Carolina, First Round
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Boston College
SECN — Auburn at Alabama
1 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma at Iowa St.
ESPNU — Houston at Cincinnati
2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia
FS2 — Ohio St. at Michigan
3 p.m.
ESPN — Oregon at Washington
4 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at North Carolina
4:45 p.m.
FS2 — Minnesota at Wisconsin
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter Boats, Winyah Bay, Georgetown, S.C.
11 a.m.
FS2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter Boats, Winyah Bay, Georgetown, S.C.
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter Boats, Winyah Bay, Georgetown, S.C.
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
4:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
NBATV — San Antonio at LA Clippers
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Tennessee, New England at Miami, NY Jets at NY Giants, Jacksonville at Pittsburgh
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Dallas, Minnesota at Green Bay, New Orleans at Indianapolis, Philadelphia at Washington, Houston at Carolina
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Cleveland at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Denver, Baltimore at Arizona, Cincinnati at San Francisco
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Chicago at LA Chargers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TBS — Heritage Classic: Calgary vs. Edmonton, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at West Ham United
10:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt
8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Playoff: NY Red Bulls at FC Cincinnati, Game 1
10 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Playoff: Sporting Kansas City at St. Louis City SC, Game 1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, San Diego
TENNIS
3 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Singles Final
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Singles Finals
3:30 p.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Doubles Round Robin
6 p.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Round Robin
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Round Robin; Paris-ATP Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Linnehan vs. Team Edmond, Mesa, Ariz.
_____
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.