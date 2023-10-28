Sports on TV for Sunday, October 29

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, October 29 AUTO RACING 1 p.m. CNBC — FIM MotoGP:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, October 29

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The OR Thailand Grand Prix, Isan, Thailand (Taped)

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Mexico Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

CNBC — World SuperBike: Round 12, Cádiz, Spain (Taped)

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Exhibition: Tennessee at Michigan St.

6 p.m.

BTN — Exhibition: Kansas at Illinois

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Championships: From Madison, Wis. (Taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: LSU vs. Kentucky, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Santa Clara at Gonzaga

PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Tennessee vs. Auburn, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Wake Forest at Clemson, First Round

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh at North Carolina, First Round

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Boston College

SECN — Auburn at Alabama

1 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma at Iowa St.

ESPNU — Houston at Cincinnati

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

FS2 — Ohio St. at Michigan

3 p.m.

ESPN — Oregon at Washington

4 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at North Carolina

4:45 p.m.

FS2 — Minnesota at Wisconsin

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter Boats, Winyah Bay, Georgetown, S.C.

11 a.m.

FS2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter Boats, Winyah Bay, Georgetown, S.C.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter Boats, Winyah Bay, Georgetown, S.C.

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

4:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

NBATV — San Antonio at LA Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Tennessee, New England at Miami, NY Jets at NY Giants, Jacksonville at Pittsburgh

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Dallas, Minnesota at Green Bay, New Orleans at Indianapolis, Philadelphia at Washington, Houston at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Cleveland at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Denver, Baltimore at Arizona, Cincinnati at San Francisco

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at LA Chargers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TBS — Heritage Classic: Calgary vs. Edmonton, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at West Ham United

10:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Playoff: NY Red Bulls at FC Cincinnati, Game 1

10 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Playoff: Sporting Kansas City at St. Louis City SC, Game 1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, San Diego

TENNIS

3 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Singles Final

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Singles Finals

3:30 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Doubles Round Robin

6 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Round Robin

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Round Robin; Paris-ATP Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Linnehan vs. Team Edmond, Mesa, Ariz.

_____

