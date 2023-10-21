Sports on TV for Sunday, October 22

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, October 22 AUTO RACING 10:40 a.m. ESPNEWS — F1 Academy:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, October 22

AUTO RACING

10:40 a.m.

ESPNEWS — F1 Academy: Race 3, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Lenovo United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Guru by Gryfyn Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Phillip Island, Australia (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Harvard at Penn

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

BTN — TBA

2 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Clemson

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Tennessee

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford

5 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Auburn

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Wake Forest

1 p.m.

ESPN — UCF at Baylor

FS1 — Purdue at Penn St.

SECN — Arkansas at Kentucky

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kansas at TCU

SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Oregon

FIGURE SKATING

12 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Humana Skate America, Allen, Texas (Taped)

3 p.m.

E! — ISU: The Humana Skate America, Allen, Texas

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Real Club de Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, Seowon Valley Country Club, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Texas at Houston, Game 6

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Indianapolis, Buffalo at New England, Washington at NY Giants

FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Chicago, Atlanta at Tampa Bay, Detroit at Baltimore

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at LA Rams, Arizona at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Denver, LA Chargers at Kansas City

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Miami at Philadelphia

NHL HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.

NHLN — Boston at Anaheim

RODEO

4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Camping World Teams Series: Teams Championship – Championship Round, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Genoa at Atalanta

3 p.m.

ESPN — La Liga: Athletic Club at FC Barcelona

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Playoffs: NJ/NY Gotham FC at North Carolina, Quarterfinal

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Lyon at Reims (Taped)

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Singles Final

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Singles Finals

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Team Rosenthal vs. Team Hentz

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hilley vs. Team Edmond, Mesa, Ariz.

_____

