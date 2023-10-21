Sports on TV for Sunday, October 22

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, October 22
AUTO RACING
10:40 a.m.
ESPNEWS — F1 Academy: Race 3, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Lenovo United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Guru by Gryfyn Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Phillip Island, Australia (Taped)
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Harvard at Penn
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
BTN — TBA
2 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Clemson
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Tennessee
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford
5 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Auburn
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Wake Forest
1 p.m.
ESPN — UCF at Baylor
FS1 — Purdue at Penn St.
SECN — Arkansas at Kentucky
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kansas at TCU
SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Oregon
FIGURE SKATING
12 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The Humana Skate America, Allen, Texas (Taped)
3 p.m.
E! — ISU: The Humana Skate America, Allen, Texas
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Real Club de Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.
5:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, Seowon Valley Country Club, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Texas at Houston, Game 6
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Indianapolis, Buffalo at New England, Washington at NY Giants
FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Chicago, Atlanta at Tampa Bay, Detroit at Baltimore
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at LA Rams, Arizona at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Denver, LA Chargers at Kansas City
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Miami at Philadelphia
NHL HOCKEY
8:30 p.m.
NHLN — Boston at Anaheim
RODEO
4 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR Camping World Teams Series: Teams Championship – Championship Round, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Genoa at Atalanta
3 p.m.
ESPN — La Liga: Athletic Club at FC Barcelona
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Playoffs: NJ/NY Gotham FC at North Carolina, Quarterfinal
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Lyon at Reims (Taped)
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Singles Final
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Singles Finals
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Team Rosenthal vs. Team Hentz
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hilley vs. Team Edmond, Mesa, Ariz.
_____
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.