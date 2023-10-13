Sports on TV for October 16 – 22

Adv14
(All times Eastern)
Monday, October 16
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Dallas at LA Chargers
ESPN — Dallas at LA Chargers
ESPN2 — Dallas at LA Chargers
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Mesa, Ariz.
_____
Tuesday, October 17
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southern Miss. at South Alabama
ESPNU — W. Kentucky at Jacksonville St.
NBA BASKETBALL
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Denver at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tampa Bay at Buffalo
10 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: England vs. Italy, Group C, London
8:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ghana, Nashville, Tenn.
_____
Wednesday, October 18
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — New Mexico St. at UTEP
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPNU — TCU at Texas
GOLF
11 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, First Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, Japan
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Pittsburgh at Detroit
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at New York, Game 4 (If Necessary)
_____
Thursday, October 19
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NC Central at Morgan St.
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club de Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain
5:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, Seowon Valley Country Club, Seoul, South Korea
11 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Second Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, Japan
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Jacksonville at New Orleans
NHL HOCKEY
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago at Colorado
_____
Friday, October 20
AUTO RACING
1:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
4:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
6 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — SMU at Temple
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club de Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.
5:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, Seowon Valley Country Club, Seoul, South Korea
11 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Third Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, Japan
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals: New York at Las Vegas, Game 5 (If Necessary)
_____
Saturday, October 21
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
1:25 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: The Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 300, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
5:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: The Grand Prix Sprint, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — TBA
CBS — Air Force at Navy
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — TBA
3:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
CBS — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — TBA
NBC — TBA
4 p.m.
FOX — TBA
6:30 p.m.
CW — TBA
7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — TBA
NFLN — TBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
NBC — TBA
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — Montana St. at Sacramento St.
FS1 — TBA
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Third Round, Real Club de Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.
5:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, Seowon Valley Country Club, Seoul, South Korea
11 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Final Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, Japan
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m.
FS1 — British Champions Day: From Royal Ascot, Berkshire, England
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Liverpool
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea
_____
Sunday, October 22
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Lenovo United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Harvard at Penn
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Tennessee
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — UCF at Baylor
FS1 — Purdue at Penn St.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Stanford at Oregon
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Kansas at TCU
FIGURE SKATING
12 p.m.
NBC — USFS: The Humana Skate America, Allen, Texas
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Real Club de Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.
5:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, Seowon Valley Country Club, Seoul, South Korea
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Indianapolis, Buffalo at New England, Washington at NY Giants
FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Chicago, Atlanta at Tampa Bay, Detroit at Baltimore
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at LA Rams, Arizona at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Denver, LA Chargers at Kansas City
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Miami at Philadelphia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Mesa, Ariz.
_____
