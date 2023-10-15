Sports on TV for Monday, October 16

(All times Eastern)
Monday, October 16
MLB BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.
FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Texas at Houston, Game 2
FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Texas at Houston, Game 2
8 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Philadelphia at Brooklyn
10 p.m.
NBATV — Portland at Phoenix
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Dallas at LA Chargers
ESPN — Dallas at LA Chargers
ESPN2 — Dallas at LA Chargers (Spanish Telecast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Austria, Group F, Baku, Azerbaijan
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Greece vs. Netherlands, Group B, Nea Filadelfeia, Greece
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Linnehan vs. Team Edmond, Mesa, Ariz.
