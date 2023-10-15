Sports on TV for Monday, October 16

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, October 16 MLB BASEBALL 4:30 p.m. FOX — A.L. Championship…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, October 16

MLB BASEBALL

4:30 p.m.

FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Texas at Houston, Game 2

FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Texas at Houston, Game 2

8 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Philadelphia at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at Phoenix

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at LA Chargers

ESPN — Dallas at LA Chargers

ESPN2 — Dallas at LA Chargers (Spanish Telecast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Austria, Group F, Baku, Azerbaijan

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Greece vs. Netherlands, Group B, Nea Filadelfeia, Greece

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Linnehan vs. Team Edmond, Mesa, Ariz.

