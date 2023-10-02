Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams leaves first game in more than a year with a concussion

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams had to leave his first game in more than a year when he sustained a concussion on the opening series against the New York Giants on Monday night.

Adams, who tore a quadriceps tendon in the 2022 season opener, was hurt when he was kneed in the helmet by Daniel Jones as he attempted to tackle the quarterback on a scramble. The 27-year-old three-time Pro Bowler immediately went to his knees and walked off the field with trainers next to him.

After about five minutes, the seven-year veteran was ruled out.

Adams was drafted by the Jets with the sixth pick overall in 2017. He was traded to Seattle in the summer of 2020.

In his brief appearance against New York, Seattle used Adams as mostly a hybrid linebacker playing in the box. He had an early pressure on Jones and a hard tackle on a short pass to Parris Campbell.

