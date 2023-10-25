Seahawks bringing back veteran DE Frank Clark to help on defensive line

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are reuniting with defensive end Frank Clark, bringing the veteran back to the…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are reuniting with defensive end Frank Clark, bringing the veteran back to the team he started his NFL career with.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Clark was en route to the Pacific Northwest with the intent of signing with the Seahawks. Carroll said the plan is that Clark will be able to play on Sunday when the Seahawks host Cleveland.

“He knows exactly the position that we’re asking him to play that we think the transition to fit into the spot, playing the outside backer spot and rushing the 4-3 stuff, just fits naturally,” Carroll said. “His experience is important with such a young group of guys that he’s with now, so I’m hoping that will all fit together well.”

Clark became a free agent after he was released by Denver earlier this month. It appeared that a reunion in Kansas City could be on the horizon for Clark, but he instead opted for a return to Seattle.

The need for the Seahawks arose after Uchenna Nwosu was lost for the season to a pectoral injury suffered last Sunday against Arizona. Carroll said Nwosu will have surgery for the injury.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said Wednesday he was hoping Clark would choose Kansas City but, “I’m hoping for what’s best for him and his career.”

Clark, 30, spent his first four seasons with Seattle before being traded to Kansas City ahead of the 2019 season. Clark was set to play on the franchise tag that season, but was dealt to the Chiefs for one first-round and one second-round draft pick.

Clark was a second-round pick by Seattle in 2015 and his best season came in 2018 with the Seahawks when he had 13 sacks. Clark and teammate Jarran Reed both had double-digit sacks that season with Seattle, one of three duos in the league to reach that accomplishment that season.

Reed, who is back with the Seahawks, said he started reaching out to Clark about a reunion as soon as his time with Denver ended.

“I think I’m the most excited guy in the building that my friend gets to come back here,” Reed said.

Clark will be in a rotation with Boye Mafe, Derick Hall and Darrell Taylor trying to make up for the loss of Nwosu, who wasn’t posting the same sack numbers as last season but was a key part to Seattle’s success stopping the run. The Seahawks are sixth in the league in giving up just 87.2 yards per game rushing.

Clark’s also been exceptional in the playoffs. Clark has 13 1/2 sacks in 17 playoff games.

“Frank grew up with us. It was a good process to see him come into the league and come in to being a young man and we had him for a lot of years there,” Carroll said.

“It’s rewarding, he goes and wins a world championship at a place and has a lot of success and does good stuff and then we get a chance to get him on the other end of his career to see if he can come help us out some.”

