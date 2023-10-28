Saints list Thomas as questionable with an illness ahead of Sunday’s game with the Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints added Michael Thomas to their injury report on Saturday night and listed him…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints added Michael Thomas to their injury report on Saturday night and listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis.

The Saints say Thomas has an illness, making him the latest of a handful of Saints players to fall ill this week.

Alvin Kamara missed practice on Wednesday because he was sick but returned later in the week.

On Friday’s injury report, tight end Jimmy Graham and guard Max Garcia both were listed as questionable because of illnesses.

Safety Marcus Maye was questionable because of both a hamstring ailment and an illness.

Thomas is third on the Saints in catches with 34 and second in yards receiving with 371. He also had his first touchdown catch of the season last week.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.