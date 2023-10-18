Raiders’ Josh Jacobs, Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill among best bets to score in Week 7 of NFL season

Bye weeks and injuries have taken out some players, but these stars are still set to cross the end zone…

Bye weeks and injuries have taken out some players, but these stars are still set to cross the end zone at least once this week. These are my best bets to score in Week 7.

Running Back

BRIAN ROBINSON, COMMANDERS

Robinson has taken over the Washington backfield, much to the chagrin of Antonio Gibson fantasy owners. Not only has Robinson been the favored back in the ground game, but he’s more involved in the passing game as well, scoring twice as a receiver already. He’s got five combined TDs, and he’s primed to add to that number this week against a Giants team that’s our eighth-best matchup for opposing RBs. They’ve allowed seven TDs to running backs, tied for fifth most in the league. With a 40.82% TD dependency, a major proportion of Robinson’s fantasy scoring could come in the end zone.

JOSH JACOBS, RAIDERS

Last season’s leading rusher in the league, Jacobs isn’t having quite as massive a season thus far — only two TDs, but there’s opportunity for improvement, starting this week against the Bears. Chicago comes in as our third-best matchup for running backs, already having allowed eight TDs to them this season. Jacobs rarely comes off the field, in fact he’s second in highest snap count (81%) for running backs, so when, not if, the Raiders get in scoring position his number is likely to be called.

KENNETH WALKER, SEAHAWKS

Tied for third in rushing TDs (six), Walker has been out-snapping rookie Zach Charbonnet by a wide margin. Walker will face an Arizona team that is our second-best matchup for opposing running backs this week, an advantage that Vegas loves too, as they have him at -200 odds to score, the best odds for any player in football this week. 44.72% TD dependent, Walker is set to hit the end zone at least once in Week 7.

Wide Receiver

TYREEK HILL, DOLPHINS

The league leader in TDs for a receiver (six), Hill has excellent odds to score every week, but Week 7 is particularly enticing as the Dolphins will face an Eagles team that is the seventh-worst matchup for RBs, but decreases against the pass. They’re our fifth-best matchup for wide receivers this week and second in most WR TDs allowed with eight on the season. Hill is almost guaranteed to find the end zone, and Vegas agrees as they have him at -105 odds to score, tied for first among receivers.

JORDAN ADDISON, VIKINGS

Addison is the No. 1 WR for Minnesota, as Justin Jefferson is out with an injury. He was already a proficient TD scorer, tying Jefferson with three before adding another in Week 6 when Jefferson was out. Going against the 49ers, the Vikings won’t have the easiest time moving the ball, but the 49ers just lost to the Browns without their starting QB, and their pass defense has been middling — they’re our 18th-best matchup on the week. With a 46.42% TD dependency, much of Addison’s fantasy output comes in the form of TDs, and he’s in a great spot to keep up the scoring in Week 7.

BRANDON AIYUK, 49ERS

Deebo Samuel is day to day with a shoulder injury. That would leave Aiyuk, who has two scores on the season, to get even more targets — he had 10 last week. Aiyuk was on the field for 98% of snaps in Week 6, and he’s set to have similar snaps this week against a Vikings team that is our seventh-best matchup for opposing WRs. With Christian McCaffrey’s status uncertain, along with Samuel, the onus will be on Aiyuk to find the end zone for San Francisco.

