NFC North-leading Lions and Raiders both hoping to bounce back from lopsided losses on Monday night

LAS VEGAS (3-4) at DETROIT (5-2)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ABC, ESPN

OPENING LINE: Lions by 8 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 3-4; Lions 5-2.

SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 7-6.

LAST MEETING: Raiders beat Lions 31-24 on Nov. 13, 2019, in Oakland.

LAST WEEK: Bears beat Raiders 30-12; Ravens beat Lions 38-6.

RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (32), PASS (18), SCORING (30)

RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (10), RUSH (24), PASS (5), SCORING (22)

LIONS OFFENSE: OVERALL (4), RUSH (11), PASS (4), SCORING (8).

LIONS DEFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (2), PASS (24), SCORING (19).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Lions plus-2; Raiders minus-10.

RAIDERS PLAYER TO WATCH: DE Maxx Crosby. He needs to be his usual disruptive self to help slow down one of the NFL’s top offenses. Crosby has 6½ sacks and nine tackles for loses, easily leading the team. Chicago limited him to one sack last week.

LIONS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Jared Goff. He had an interception, fumbled twice and was sacked five times against the Ravens. At Ford Field, he has been fantastic. Goff has thrown a touchdown pass in a team-record 16 straight home games.

KEY MATCHUP: Detroit’s big plays against Las Vegas’ defense. The Lions have gained 20-plus yards 36 times and scored on nine of those plays, ranking second in the NFL in both categories. The Raiders have allowed an NFL-low 10 passes of at least 20 yards.

KEY INJURIES: Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back), CB Nate Hobbs (ankle) and CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) are nearing their returns. … LB Divine Deablo (ankle) was injured at Chicago. … K Daniel Carlson had an undisclosed injury before facing the Bears, but played. K James McCourt was signed to the practice squad, an indication there is concern about Carlson’s status. … Lions RB Mohamed Ibrahim (hip) had hip surgery in Baltimore after he was taken off the field on a stretcher. … S Kerby Joseph left last week’s game to be evaluated for a head injury, but was removed from concussion protocol. … Starting RB David Montgomery (Ribs), G Jonah Jackson and CB Jerry Jacobs (knee) were inactive against the Ravens.

SERIES NOTES: In the most recent meeting four years ago, the Raiders ended a four-game losing streak in the series that followed their four-game winning streak against Detroit.

STATS AND STUFF: Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels is 9-15 with the Raiders. … QB Brian Hoyer was 17 of 32 for 129 yards with two interceptions last week in place of Garoppolo. .. All-Pro RB Josh Jacobs, who led the league in rushing last season, has not gained at least 100 yards on the ground over his past 12 games. His previous such game was a 144-yard effort against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 4. Jacobs averaged 4.9 yards per carry last season, but is at 2.9 this season. … WR Davante Adams has scored 62 touchdowns in the red zone since 2014, the highest total over that span. … P AJ Cole leads the league with a net average of 47.5 yards. If that figure holds up, it will be the highest average in more than 40 years … The Raiders are 6-17 against the NFC North. … Detroit had four-game winning streak snapped at Baltimore. … The Lions are hosting on Monday night for the first time since 2018 opener when the New York Jets won 48-17 in Matt Patricia’s debut as Detroit’s coach. … Detroit has its best record after seven games since it was 5-2 in 2014. … Lions released WR Marvin Jones, who posted on social media that he is stepping away from football to deal with a personal family matter. … Rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs, filling in for Montgomery, had 11 carries for 68 yards and his first touchdown along with nine receptions for 58 yards at Baltimore. … WR Jameson Williams didn’t catch any of the six passes thrown his way against the Ravens and has four receptions for 55 yards in three games.

FANTASY TIP: Don’t give up on Goff after his rough game. In 20 starts at home with the Lions, he has thrown 43 touchdown passes and ran for two scores with just eight interceptions.

