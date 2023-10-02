Live Radio
Las Vegas Raiders are donating $1 million to UNLV athletics

The Associated Press

October 2, 2023, 7:32 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders are donating $1 million to UNLV’s athletics program, the team announced Monday.

Raiders and UNLV officials will give more details at a news conference Tuesday. UNLV also will unveil signage for the Al Davis Team Room within the football program’s Fertitta Football Complex.

Raiders owner Mark Davis, team president Sandra Douglass Morgan, UNLV president Keith Whitfield, athletic director Erick Harper and football coach Barry Odom will be on hand.

The Rebels’ football team shares Allegiant Stadium with the Raiders.

