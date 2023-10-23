Injured QB Justin Fields will likely miss his second straight game when Bears meet Chargers

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields likely will miss his second consecutive game because of a dislocated right…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields likely will miss his second consecutive game because of a dislocated right thumb when the Chicago Bears visit the Los Angeles Chargers this week, coach Matt Eberflus said Monday.

Eberflus said Fields is doubtful and rookie Tyson Bagent would start again in his place.

Eberflus said Fields “continues to progress” and is on a path to avoid surgery and injured reserve. But he would not say if the swelling has gone down or if Fields has tried to throw.

“I’m just going to go back to what I said,” Eberflus said. “He’s with the trainers, he’s doubtful this week and that’s where it is.”

Fields was hurt on Chicago’s first possession in the third quarter of a Week 6 loss to Minnesota. He seemed to land awkwardly on his hand trying to throw the ball away while getting sacked by Danielle Hunter. The Bears punted on the next play, and Fields headed to the locker room.

Bagent finished that game and made his first start in a 30-12 win over Las Vegas on Sunday. He led three touchdown drives, helping Chicago (2-5) win for the second time in three games after losing 14 in a row. The Bears also stopped a 10-game home losing streak with their first victory at Soldier Field since Week 3 last season against Houston.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.