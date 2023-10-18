Giants quarterback Daniel Jones practices for the first time since hurting his neck

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones practiced on Wednesday for the first time since hurting his neck at Miami, but his status for this weekend's game against Washington remains uncertain because he has not been cleared for contact.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones practiced on Wednesday for the first time since hurting his neck at Miami, but his status for this weekend's game against Washington remains uncertain because he has not been cleared for contact.

Jones threw with the other quarterbacks during individual workouts, but Tyrod Taylor, who started in last week’s 14-9 loss the Bills, handled the snaps as the Giants (1-5) started preparing to host the Commanders (3-3) on Sunday.

Coach Brian Daboll listed Jones as limited on his lengthy injury report.

Jones, who signed a four-year, $160 million contract in March, said he has been throwing for a couple of days and has felt good. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft said his neck is feeling better but he has not been cleared by the medical staff for contact.

Jones confirmed there was pain in the left shoulder and neck after he was hurt on a sack in the fourth quarter against the Dolphins. He said he is close to being symptom-free.

The concern would be returning too early and aggravating the injury.

“I obviously want to be out there extremely, extremely badly,” Jones said. “I want to be there for the team and be on the field. I certainly feel that way. But doing everything I can to get back out there and everything I can to help.”

The 34-year-old Taylor is focused on being ready to play Sunday, saying the choice is up to the coaches and training staff.

“I think I did some things well,” Taylor said of his performance last Sunday night, “but there is always room to grow and like I said, as a quarterback, you get judged on a lot, but at the end of the day, wins and losses is what matter.”

Taylor admitted he made a mistake audibling out of a pass play at the Bills 1 with 14 seconds left in the first half. Saquon Barkley was stopped on a run and the Giants never got another play. He said he put the play behind him at halftime.

The game ended when Taylor’s pass to Darren Waller from the Bills 1 fell incomplete. It appeared that Buffalo could have been flagged for defensive holding, but no penalty was called.

“We put ourselves in a position to go down and win in the game on the last drive,” Taylor said. “It’s something to learn from, move forward, be better as a person and a player from that.”

Waller said there was contact on the play.

“Yeah, I get why. I looked it,” he said Wednesday. “I was like ‘Man, like I wish it could’ve gone a different way.’ But that’s what happened on the field, and it be like that sometimes.”

NOTES: The Giants had 15 players on their injury report, including five who did not practice — LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), RT Evan Neal (ankle), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee-maintenance), T Matt Peart (shoulder) and C John Michael Schmitz. … Justin Pugh, who was signed to the practice squad before the Miami game, was signed to the active roster after playing every offensive play. He started at left guard and move to left tackle after Josh Ezeudu left the game with a sprained toe. New York waived backup TE Lawrence Cager to make room for Pugh.

