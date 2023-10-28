VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » NFL News » Falcons punter Bradley Pinion…

Falcons punter Bradley Pinion questionable for Titans game because of illness

The Associated Press

October 28, 2023, 5:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion is questionable for the game Sunday against the Tennessee Titans because of an illness.

Pinion was added the Atlanta injury report on the eve of the contest in Nashville. The Falcons hastily signed punter Pat O’Donnell to the practice squad and elevated him to the active roster in case Pinion can’t go.

The 32-year-old O’Donnell has appeared in 145 games over nine seasons with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. He has a career average of 45.1 yards, with a net average of 39.3.

Pinion is averaging 47.4 yards per punt, with a net of 42.1, in his second season with the NFC South-leading Falcons (4-3).

Atlanta also elevated inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster, while linebacker Donavan Mutin was waived from the practice squad and receiver Keilahn Harris was waived via an injury settlement.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up