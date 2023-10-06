Dolphins place veteran LT Terron Armstead on IR with knee injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are placing veteran left tackle Terron Armstead on injured reserve because of…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are placing veteran left tackle Terron Armstead on injured reserve because of a knee injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills, coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Friday.

McDaniel said he expects Armstead to return at some point this season, but he’ll be sidelined for at least the next four games. His earliest return could be for a Week 9 matchup with Kansas City in Germany.

Armstead appeared to have his leg rolled up in the second quarter of a 48-20 loss at Buffalo. He remained on the ground for a few minutes before slowly walking off the field at Highmark Stadium.

Armstead missed Miami’s first two games of the season with lingering back, ankle and knee issues. Various injuries also sidelined him for four games in 2022.

Armstead has never played a full season, and he missed OTAs and minicamp after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on one of his knees this offseason.

“He’s embracing something that he’s not excited about,” McDaniel said Friday, “but he’s excited to do right by the team, and he’s excited to get himself back healthy. He’s such a big part of what we’re trying to develop within the locker room.”

Kendall Lamm, who has played well in Armstead’s place, will move into the starting left tackle spot when the Dolphins host the New York Giants Sunday.

