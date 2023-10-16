Israel-Hamas war: Live updates | Conflict could spread across Middle East | Israel-Hamas conflict explained | 2 American hostages freed | Journalists in Gaza struggling
Cowboys and Chargers players engage in pregame scuffle before Monday night’s game

The Associated Press

October 16, 2023, 8:33 PM

Players on the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers got into a scuffle near midfield as the teams were doing pregame warmups before Monday night’s contest.

The Cowboys came out of their tunnel and onto the field to begin warmups when some players ran through a drill that Chargers defensive backs were conducting. Los Angeles safety Dean Marlowe and Dallas defensive tackle Mazi Smith exchanged words before things escalated.

In the middle of the fracas, Cowboys defensive lineman Dante Fowler appeared to punch Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, knocking off Ekeler’s helmet. The officiating crew and the coaching staffs from both teams came in to break up the fight.

This is the second time this weekend there has been a pregame scuffle. The Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers had an incident before their game on Sunday.

