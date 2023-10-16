Colts QB Anthony Richardson continues to ponder decision over season-ending shoulder surgery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts are still mulling their options to help the rookie quarterback recover…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts are still mulling their options to help the rookie quarterback recover from a right shoulder injury, including potentially season-ending surgery.

Coach Shane Steichen said Monday a final decision has neither been made nor was imminent.

“Obviously, we want to do what’s best for him and this organization moving forward,” he said when asked whether the team is prioritizing Richardson’s long-term health over a quick return. “Like I said, we’ll make that decision when the time is right. We’re still evaluating that process.”

Richardson missed his second game of the season Sunday at Jacksonville, but he traveled with the team and wore a sling to protect his throwing shoulder while watching Indy’s loss from the sideline.

He was injured on the end of a short first-half run against Tennessee the previous week. After going to the ground awkwardly, he stayed down for several minutes before walking slowly to the team’s medical tent, his right shoulder drooping. Richardson did not return to that 23-16 victory and went on injured reserve last week, a move that will keep him out at least three more weeks.

And how Richardson and the Colts (3-3) opt to treat the sprained AC joint, Richardson’s absence could be significantly longer.

“We’re still gathering as much information as we can,” Steichen said. “This is a decision that we want to make that’s right for him, for his longevity. So we’re still working through that process.”

The 6-foot-4, 244-pound former Florida Gators star has been injury prone in his first NFL season.

He missed the final minute of Indy’s season opener with a bruised knee and sore ankle, left with a concussion in the first half of a Week 2 victory over Houston, missed the following week while still in the concussion protocol. Then one week after returning to the field and finishing his first NFL game, he hurt his shoulder.

Indy drafted Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in April after he impressed scouts at the league’s annual scouting combine.

Though some considered the 13-game college starter a project, the Colts selected him as their starter after just one preseason game.

He was off to a promising start, throwing for 577 yards, three TDs and one interception while completing 59.7% of his throws in four games. He also has 25 carries for 136 yards and four TDs, becoming the first quarterback of the Super Bowl era with TD runs in each of his first three NFL games.

If Richardson does return this season, he also will be chasing franchise single-season marks for most games with a TD pass and a TD run as well as the Colts rushing record for a rookie quarterback.

