Chiefs looking for 16th straight win over Broncos when they meet Thursday night

DENVER (1-4) at KANSAS CITY (4-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Prime Video OPENING LINE: Chiefs by 10 1/2, according to…

DENVER (1-4) at KANSAS CITY (4-1)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Prime Video

OPENING LINE: Chiefs by 10 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Broncos 0-4-1; Chiefs 3-2.

SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 71-55.

LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Broncos 27-24 at Kansas City on Jan. 1, 2023.

LAST WEEK: Broncos lost to Jets 31-21; Chiefs beat Vikings 27-20.

BRONCOS OFFENSE: OVERALL (16), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (11)

BRONCOS DEFENSE: OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (29), SCORING (32)

CHIEFS OFFENSE: OVERALL (7), RUSH (12), PASS (7), SCORING (9)

CHIEFS DEFENSE: OVERALL (9), RUSH (11), PASS (13), SCORING (T6)

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Broncos minus-3; Chiefs minus-2.

BRONCOS PLAYER TO WATCH: Russell Wilson has been efficient this season, completing 66.9% of his passes for 1,210 yards with 11 touchdown passes and only two interceptions. But the Broncos quarterback will be facing what has become one of the league’s best pass defenses, which largely shut down Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson and Vikings star Justin Jefferson in consecutive weeks.

CHIEFS PLAYER TO WATCH: Second-year pro Trent McDuffie is a big reason for the success of the Kansas City defensive backfield. He is the third-rated cornerback in the league, according to Pro Football Focus, and his versatility makes him unique. McDuffie can cover outside or in the slot, handle man coverage or zone defenses, and he has shown an ability to blitz from the edge on any down.

KEY MATCHUP: Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco against the Denver defense, which is ranked last against the run this season. Pacheco banged up his ribs late in the Chiefs’ win in Minnesota but should be available on short rest. He’ll be going against a defense that allows 187.6 yards rushing per game on average.

KEY INJURIES: DT D.J. Jones (knee) and former Chiefs DE Frank Clark (illness) missed practice time for Denver this week. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (ankle), LB Nick Bolton (ankle) and DE George Karlaftis (hamstring) are expected to play.

SERIES NOTES: The Chiefs have won 15 consecutive games against the Broncos going back to their 29-13 win on Nov. 15, 2015. It is tied for the fourth longest in NFL history. Seven of those games have been decided by one possession, including the past three. The Chiefs’ 27-24 win last New Year’s Day was preserved when the Kansas City defense stopped the Broncos on fourth down near midfield with 1:21 left in the game. Prior to the Chiefs’ current win streak, the Broncos had won seven in a row.

STATS AND STUFF: This will be the 400th regular-season game played at Arrowhead Stadium. … The Broncos have scored 27 points total on their opening offensive possessions this season. San Francisco (31) is the only team to score more. … Denver has not won consecutive games on the road since Weeks 1 and 2 last season. … The Broncos have 22 plays of at least 20 yards this season, fourth most in the NFL. … Chiefs coach Andy Reid passed Tom Landry for fourth on the career regular-season wins list with his 251st last week in Minnesota. … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce need one more TD connection for 50. … Mahomes is 11-0 against the Broncos. Reid is 16-6 against them. … Mahomes needs eight completions to pass Len Dawson (2,115) for most in franchise history. … Kelce has twice had 11 catches in games against Denver, the second most in a game in his career. … Kelce needs two TD catches to pass Tony Gonzalez (76) for second in Chiefs history. … Pacheco has TD runs in each of the past three games. … Chiefs DT Chris Jones has at least one sack in each game he has played this season. That ties Derrick Thomas (1996) for the most consecutive games to start a season in franchise history.

FANTASY TIP: Mahomes has struggled by his standards, and all those fantasy football owners that spent a first- or second-round pick on the Chiefs quarterback have surely been suffering. But this could be a get-right game for the NFL MVP, who has never lost in 11 games against Denver. The Broncos are 29th against the pass and have the league’s worst scoring defense.

