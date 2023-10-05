Burrow, Bengals try to push past shaky start to season against the Cardinals

CINCINNATI BENGALS (1-3) at ARIZONA CARDINALS (1-3) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, Fox BETTING LINE: Bengals by 3, according to FanDuel…

CINCINNATI BENGALS (1-3) at ARIZONA CARDINALS (1-3)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, Fox

BETTING LINE: Bengals by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cincinnati 0-3-1; Arizona 3-1

SERIES RECORD: Tied 6-6.

LAST MEETING: Cardinals beat Bengals 26-23 on Oct. 6, 2019.

LAST WEEK: Bengals lost to Titans 27-3; Cardinals lost to 49ers 35-16.

BENGALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (32), RUSH (31), PASS (29), SCORING (31)

BENGALS DEFENSE: OVERALL (24), RUSH (31), PASS (14), SCORING (18)

CARDINALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (12), RUSH (6), PASS (22), SCORING (18)

CARINDALS DEFENSE: OVERALL (26), RUSH (24), PASS (24), SCORING (25)

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Bengals plus-2; Cardinals plus-3.

BENGALS PLAYER TO WATCH: Hard to go with anyone other than QB Joe Burrow, one of the league’s young stars who has struggled so far this season with a calf injury. He’s completing just 58% of his passes and has thrown two TDs and two interceptions.

CARDINALS PLAYER TO WATCH: Rookie WR Michael Wilson had the first two TD catches of his career last week against the 49ers. The third-round pick out of Stanford has quickly emerged as one of the team’s best playmakers.

KEY MATCHUP: Burrow vs. the Cardinals secondary. Arizona’s defense has been OK through four games, but there’s been some growing pains in the secondary. Two-time All-Pro Budda Baker is still out with a hamstring injury and third-year CB Marco Wilson has struggled at times over the first few weeks.

KEY INJURIES: Bengals LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), WR Tee Higgins (ribs) and CB Cam Taylor-Britt (concussion) didn’t practice on Wednesday. T Orlando Brown Jr. (groin) and TE Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring) were limited. … Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list (PUP), but hasn’t returned. CB Garrett Williams (knee), LB Josh Woods (ankle), DL Jonathan Ledbetter (finger) and OL Hjalte Froholdt (neck) were among those limited at practice.

SERIES NOTES: The Cardinals have won four of the past five games in the series. They’re 4-0 at home, including a win on “Monday Night Football” in 2015, which is the only time the Bengals have visited State Farm Stadium since it opened in 2006.

STATS AND STUFF: The Bengals were dominated by the Titans, managing only Evan McPherson’s field goal in their first possession of the game as QB Joe Burrow was limited by a lingering calf injury. … The Cincinnati defense was as ineffective as the offense, allowing Tennessee to pile up 400 yards. … The Bengals are last in average yards per game (236), 31st in rushing yards (70) and 29th in passing (166). … McPherson’s field goals were the only Bengals points in two of their four games. … McPherson is 7 for 9 in field-goal attempts (77.8%). … Burrow threw for 165 yards against the Titans, but his longest completion covered just 17 yards. … Cincinnati’s third down conversion rate through four games is just 33% … The Bengals lost their first two games last season, but rebounded to finish 12-4 and win the AFC North for the second straight season. … Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs has completed 66 of 97 pass attempts for 682 yards, four TDs, zero interceptions and a 106.1 passer rating over his past three games. He also added 144 yards rushing and a TD. … Arizona hasn’t had a turnover in the past three games. … LB Dennis Gardeck earned the 12th sack of his last week against the 49ers. That ties LB Ronald McKinnon for the most sacks in franchise history for an undrafted free agent. … WR Marquise Brown has five TD catches in five games against the Bengals. Brown used to play for the Ravens, a division rival of the Bengals. … The Cardinals have 574 yards rushing this season, which ranks sixth in the NFL. … LB Kyzir White leads the Cardinals with 37 tackles this season. He also had the game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter of a win against the Cowboys. … Cardinals K Matt Prater has made 73 field goals from at least 50 yards, which is the most in NFL history. He already hit a 62-yarder earlier this season against the Cowboys.

FANTASY TIP: If your team is struggling at QB, it might be time to consider adding Dobbs as a short-term answer. He ranks 10th in the NFL in passer rating.

