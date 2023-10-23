Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox needs wrist surgery, will be out indefinitely

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills starting tight end Dawson Knox requires surgery for a wrist injury, coach Sean…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills starting tight end Dawson Knox requires surgery for a wrist injury, coach Sean McDermott said on Monday.

McDermott did not reveal the nature of the injury and said it was too early to determine how long Knox would be sidelined. Knox first appeared on Buffalo’s injury report following a 25-20 loss to Jacksonville on Oct. 8, and played the following two games.

It’s unclear whether Knox aggravated the injury in a 29-25 loss to New England on Sunday in an outing where he had one catch for 10 yards on three targets and also caught a pass for a 2-point conversion that put Buffalo ahead 25-22 with 1:58 remaining.

One of Knox’s drops came on a fourth-and-2 at the New England 33 in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. The fifth-year player also had an 8-yard touchdown catch negated by an offensive pass interference penalty on Latavius Murray.

Knox’s injury leaves Buffalo (4-3) with two tight ends on its active roster — rookie Dalton Kincaid, who led the Bills with eight catches for 75 yards against New England, and Quintin Morris.

The Bills have a short week in preparing to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) on Thursday night.

