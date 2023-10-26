Buccaneers DT Vita Vea inactive while Mayfield, Godwin set to play; Bills elevate CB Josh Gordon

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting defensive tackle Vita Vea was inactive against the Buffalo Bills on…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting defensive tackle Vita Vea was inactive against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night because of a groin injury.

Buccaneers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (knee) and receiver Chris Godwin (neck) were active after being listed as questionable to play. Starting guard Matt Feiler had already been ruled out due to a knee injury.

Tampa Bay (3-3) has dropped two straight and three of four.

For Buffalo (4-3), starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver was set to return after missing one game with a toe injury.

Cornerback Josh Norman was set to make his season debut after the Bills elevated the 12th-year player from their practice squad earlier in the day.

Norman, who closed last season with Carolina, signed with Buffalo only two weeks ago to add depth to a defense that lost starter Tre’Davious White to a season-ending Achilles tendon injury. Norman was playing ahead of second-year cornerback Kaiir Elam.

Elam, Buffalo’s 2022 first-round draft pick, did not play a snap in a 29-25 loss to New England last week. He was inactive for fifth time this season.

The Bills also elevated receiver Andy Isabella from their practice squad and placed tight end Dawson Knox on injured reserve after the player had wrist surgery this week.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.