Arizona QB Kyler Murray activated from PUP list, returns to practice

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray — almost always a man of few words — announced the next step in his return from an ACL injury with a two-word statement.

“Practicing today,” Murray posted on social media.

A few minutes later on Wednesday, the Cardinals made if official, announcing that Murray has been designated to return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Arizona can activate Murray to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period.

Murray got hurt against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12 — a little more than 10 months ago. He was flushed out of the pocket and running to his right when he tried to fake out a defender, but tumbled to the grass in obvious pain.

The quarterback has been relatively quiet about his recovery, occasionally posting pictures on social media.

It’s been the first significant injury setback for Murray, who was a Texas high school phenom, Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma and No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

“This is different,” Murray said in July. “This is you-on-you. Nobody really knows what you’re going through except for yourself and whoever you’re working out with.”

The two-time Pro Bowl selection signed a $230.5 million contract in 2022 that could keep him with the franchise until 2028.

Now the Cardinals (1-5) are getting closer to see how Murray will perform with a new coaching staff, including head coach Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

Murray’s return means Joshua Dobbs’ days as Arizona’s starting quarterback are almost certainly coming to an end. Dobbs was acquired in a trade with the Browns just before the start of the regular season, performing well over the first few weeks before regressing during the team’s current three-game losing streak.

Also on Wednesday, Arizona’s two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker was designated to return from injured reserve. He’s missed five straight games with a hamstring injury.

The Cardinals travel to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

