Texans place Stingley on injured list, say Tunsil won’t travel to Jacksonville

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have placed cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury and said Saturday that left tackle Laremy Tunsil won’t travel to Jacksonville because of a knee injury.

Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, was injured in practice Wednesday and will miss at least four games. This injury comes after he missed the last eight games of his rookie season with a hamstring injury.

Tunsill returned to practice this week and the Texans (0-2) hoped the three-time Pro Bowler could play Sunday to help protect rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Injuries to Houston’s offensive line have been a huge problem this season after four starters were injured in camp. Tunsil was hurt in the opener. Stroud, the second overall pick in this year’s draft, has been sacked an NFL-high 11 times in the first two games.

