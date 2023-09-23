Sports on TV for Sunday, September 24

(All times Eastern)
Sunday, September 24
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Western at Gold Coast
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP: The IndianOil Grand Prix of India, Buddh International Circuit, Uttar Pradesh, India (Taped)
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Playoffs – Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
9 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Matterly Basin, Great Britain (Taped)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Matterly Basin, Great Britain (Taped)
BOWLING
5 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Elias Cup, Quarterfinals, Portland, Maine
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Northwestern
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida St. at North Carolina
2 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Boston College
ESPNU — Kentucky at Florida
3 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi
4 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Wisconsin
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at South Carolina
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Virginia Tech
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado
3 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Kentucky
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Southern Cal
5 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at UCLA
7 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Florida
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
3 a.m.
NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Kallang, Singapore
7 a.m.
NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup: TBD, Final, Kallang, Singapore
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2023 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Lake of the Ozarks, Osage Beach, Mo.
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — The Solheim Cup: Final Day, Club De Golf Finca, Andalusia, Spain
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round, Ohio State University Scarlet Course, Columbus, Ohio
4 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open De France, Final Round, Le Golf National – Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ABC — PLL Playoffs: Waterdogs vs. Archers, Championship, Chester, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR NY Mets at Philadelphia
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Diego OR Detroit at Oakland
7 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers
ESPN2 — San Francisco at LA Dodgers (Kay-Rod Cast)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Cleveland, Denver at Miami, New England at NY Jets, Buffalo at Washington, Indianapolis at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Detroit, New Orleans at Green Bay, LA Chargers at Minnesota, Houston at Jacksonville
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Kansas City OR Dallas at Arizona
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh at Las Vegas
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Washington
5 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston
8 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Vegas at San Jose
RODEO
5 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Greensboro, N.C.
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Greensboro, N.C.
RUGBY (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: Scotland vs. Tonga, Group A, Nice, France
SAILING
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: Day 2 – Event 4, Taranto, Italy (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Brighton & Hove Albion
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Sheffield United
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Bologna
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami FC at Orlando City SC
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC
FS2 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC (Spanish Broadcast)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Africa, Chicago
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Zhuhai-ATP Quarterfinals
3 p.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Zhuhai-ATP, Chengdu-ATP Semifinals; Tokyo-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Zhuhai-ATP, Chengdu-ATP Semifinals; Tokyo-WTA, Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Playoffs: Connecticut at New York, Semifinal, Game 1
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs: Dallas at Las Vegas, Semifinal, Game 1
