Sports on TV for Sunday, September 17

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, September 17 AUTO RACING 7:55 a.m. ESPN — Formula 1:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, September 17

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)

1 p.m.

NBC — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Tiretrack.com Battle on the Bricks, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

9 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy (Taped)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy (Taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: Playoffs – Round 2, Joliet, Ill.

FS1 — NHRA: The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at NC State

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Montana at Oregon St.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Stanford

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Coastal Carolina at North Carolina

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Louisville

2 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Marquette

3 p.m.

ESPN — Wisconsin at Florida

4 p.m.

ACCN — Merrimack at Boston College

7 p.m.

BTN — Kentucky at Nebraska

CYCLING

12 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Final Stage, Hipódromo de la Zarzuela to Madrid. Paisaje de la Luz, 63 miles, Spain

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club – West Course, Surrey, England

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Final Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Napa, Calif.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Texas at Cleveland

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Seattle OR San Diego at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Arizona

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Buffalo, Baltimore at Cincinnati, LA Chargers at Tennessee, Kansas City at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Atlanta, Seattle at Detroit, Chicago at Tampa Bay, Indianapolis at Houston

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Rams, NY Giants at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Dallas, Washington at Denver

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Miami at New England

RODEO

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Ridgedale, Mo.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: South Africa vs. Romania, Group A, Bordeaux, France

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Bournemouth

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Portland at Austin FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Angel City FC at Chicago

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Britain vs. France, Spain vs. South Korea, Italy vs. Sweden, Croatia vs. Netherlands; Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic – Day 2, Eugene, Ore.

4 p.m.

NBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic – Day 2, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs First Round: Minnesota at Connecticut, Game 2

3 p.m.

ABC — Playoffs First Round: Chicago at Las Vegas, Game 2

_____

