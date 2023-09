Sports on TV for Sunday, September 10

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, September 10 AUTO RACING 1 p.m. NBC — FIM MotoGP:…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, September 10

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Rimini, Italy

3 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs – Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12 p.m.

ACCN — UConn at Syracuse

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Cal St.-Fullerton at Washington

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Northwestern at Virginia Tech

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colgate at Colorado

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Florida at Florida St.

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Kansas at Washington St.

5:30 p.m.

ACCN — Wyoming at Louisville

6 p.m.

SECN — Clemson at Georgia

7 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Alabama

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Penn St. at Louisville

CYCLING

9 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 15, Pamplona to Lekunberri, 98 miles, Spain

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup: Germany vs. Serbia, Final, Manila, Philippines

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, Final Round, The K Club – Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, Kenwood Country Club – Kendale Course, Cincinnati

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL Playoffs: Redwoods vs. Archers, Semifinal, Hempstead, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Houston OR Miami at Philadelphia (1 p.m.)

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at LA Angels OR Arizona at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress)

8 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at San Francisco

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Cleveland, Tampa Bay at Minnesota, Tennessee at New Orleans, Houston at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, San Francisco at Pittsburgh, Arizona at Washington

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver, Philadelphia at New England, Miami at LA Chargers

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Chicago OR LA Rams at Seattle

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at NY Giants

RODEO

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Oklahoma City

RUGBY (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Chile, Group A, Toulouse, France

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: South Africa vs. Scotland, Group A, Marseille, France

SAILING

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: Event 3 – Day 2, Saint-Tropez, France (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Northern Ireland, Group H, Astana, Kazakhstan

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Finland vs. Denmark, Group H, Helsinki, Finland

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Albania vs. Poland, Group E, Tirana, Albania

TENNIS

1 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Osaka-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

12 p.m.

NBC — The 5th Avenue Mile: From New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Chicago at Connecticut

NBATV — Washington at New York

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix at Las Vegas

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.