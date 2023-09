Sports on TV for Monday, September 11

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, September 11 MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m. MLBN — Atlanta at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, September 11

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Game 1)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Texas at Toronto

11 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Buffalo at NY Jets

ESPN — Buffalo at NY Jets

ESPN2 — Buffalo at NY Jets (Manning-Cast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Armenia vs. Croatia, Group D, Yerevan, Armenia

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Portugal vs. Luxembourg, Group J, Almancil, Portugal

TENNIS

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Early Rounds

8:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Early Rounds

