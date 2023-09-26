Live Radio
Home » NFL News » Patriots place defensive tackle…

Patriots place defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale on injured reserve

The Associated Press

September 26, 2023, 6:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots placed defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale on injured reserve on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old left in the first half of last week’s 15-10 win over the Jets with an elbow injury and did not return.

Ekuale has played in each of New England’s three games this season, with three tackles and a forced fumble.

He has appeared in 25 games over the past three seasons with the Patriots and been used primarily as a sub in select packages.

New England visits Dallas on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up