Packers missing 3 starters on offense, including running back Aaron Jones, against Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — The Green Bay Packers’ offense is missing three starters, including running back Aaron Jones, for Sunday’s game at the Atlanta Falcons.

Jones is listed as inactive with a hamstring injury after missing practice all week.

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) also will be held out against Atlanta.

Packers linebacker Quay Walker is active after clearing concussion protocol.

The Falcons’ inactives include running back Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh), a surprise since Patterson was not included on the team’s injury report on Friday.

Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah (foot) will miss his second straight game. Linebacker Troy Anderson (concussion) also is inactive.

