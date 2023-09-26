Mayfield, Buccaneers’ offense struggle in 25-11 loss to defending NFC champion Eagles

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is no longer unbeaten with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The much-traveled quarterback played turnover-free…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is no longer unbeaten with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The much-traveled quarterback played turnover-free ball in helping the Bucs (2-1) to wins over Minnesota and Chicago in the first two weeks of the season.

Things didn’t go nearly as well during a 25-11 loss to the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night,

“It wasn’t just the offense,” coach Todd Bowles said. “Offense didn’t play well, defense didn’t play well, special teams gave up field position.”

Mayfield threw an interception, running back Rachaad White lost a fumble, and Tampa Bay trailed 25-3 before finally getting into the end zone on Mayfield’s 1-yard TD throw to Mike Evans. A 2-point conversion trimmed Philadelphia’s lead to 14 with 9:22 remaining, but Tampa Bay never got the ball back.

“We were too far behind at that point,” Mayfield said. “We’ve just got to be better early on. We had two turnovers right there back to back. It’s not good.”

Mayfield, who signed with the Bucs after Tom Brady retired last winter, completed 15 of 25 passes for 146 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Evans finished with five receptions, becoming the first player in franchise history with 700 career catches.

That wasn’t nearly enough to keep pace with Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, who amassed 472 yards of total offense.

Tampa Bay was limited to 174 yards, including 41 on the ground.

“They’re really good defensively,” said Mayfield, who was sacked twice. “Their front, they’re incredible. It’s tough to run on them.”

When Bowles was asked about the ground game, he replied, “We didn’t have one.”

“I’m not going to sit here and sugarcoat anything,” Bowles said. “We own what we have. They were the more physical team.”

Philadelphia ran 78 offensive plays, compared to Tampa Bay’s 44. The Eagles had the ball for 38:55, while the Bucs totalled 21:05.

“Disappointing as a whole just because we didn’t win the game,” Mayfield said. “We’ve got to look in the mirror, get things fixed and move on. We can’t have time to go lick our wounds.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.