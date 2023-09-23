Live Radio
Home » NFL News » Joe Burrow listed as…

Joe Burrow listed as questionable by Bengals for Monday night game vs. Rams

The Associated Press

September 23, 2023, 5:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow was listed as questionable on Saturday by the Cincinnati Bengals for their Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The star quarterback suffered a calf injury early in training camp that he aggravated late in last week’s loss to Baltimore. He returned to practice on Thursday on a limited basis.

If Burrow can’t play, backup Jake Browning, who was on the practice squad last season and threw his first and only NFL regular-season pass in the opening week loss to the Browns, will get the start.

For the Rams, Puka Nacua, who set a rookie record with 15 receptions in last week’s loss to the 49ers, was listed as questionable because of an oblique injury. Coach Sean McVay said Nacua was expected to play.

Cincinnati tight end Irv Smith Jr. was doubtful with a hamstring injury.

The Rams and Bengals will be facing each other for the first time since Los Angeles’ triumph in the Super Bowl after the 2021 season.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up