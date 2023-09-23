Jets place left tackle Duane Brown on injured reserve with a hip injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed left tackle Duane Brown on injured reserve Saturday, leaving quarterback…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed left tackle Duane Brown on injured reserve Saturday, leaving quarterback Zach Wilson without his starting blindside blocker against the New England Patriots.

The 38-year-old Brown was initially ruled out earlier Saturday just for the game Sunday by the Jets after the offensive lineman missed practice all week. Coach Robert Saleh was optimistic Friday that Brown would be able to play, but added Brown was having his ailing hip checked out by doctors.

Those examinations apparently showed enough to warrant the Jets placing Brown on IR, which means he’ll miss at least the next four games. Brown sat out most of training camp while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and struggled in New York’s first two games.

It’s uncertain who’ll replace Brown at left tackle, but both Saleh and offensive line coach Keith Carter seemed to rule out sliding right tackle Mekhi Becton — a natural left tackle — over to the left side this week.

“He has been practicing a certain way this entire week,” Saleh said Friday, “so to move him in the last second would be irresponsible on our part.”

Becton missed most of the last two seasons with knee injuries, but won the job at right tackle this summer and has played well.

“Right now, right side,” Carter said Thursday of Becton. “Who knows what the future has to hold, but we want to get the guys better where they’re at right now.”

If Becton remains at right tackle against the Patriots, veteran Billy Turner and second-year lineman Max Mitchell could be options to play on the left side.

Also Saturday, the Jets signed linebacker Sam Eguavoen to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated offensive lineman Chris Glaser from the practice squad. Running back Xazavian Valladay, released earlier in the week, was re-signed to the practice squad.

