Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein questionable to play vs. Cowboys because of groin injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein has a groin injury that could keep him out…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein has a groin injury that could keep him out of the game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Zuerlein was hurt late in practice Thursday and wouldn’t participate in the team’s final full session before traveling to Dallas. Saleh said “we’re 50-50” on Zuerlein’s chances to play.

“He’s not out for the game,” Saleh said. “We’ll see how that works over the next couple of days.”

Saleh added the Jets were working out kickers Friday in case Zuerlein can’t play.

“It’s not serious,” Saleh said. “But serious enough to bring this game in question.”

It’s the latest adversity to hit the Jets this week after they lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the season with a torn left Achilles tendon suffered on his fourth snap in New York’s opening 22-16 win over Buffalo on Monday night. Rodgers posted on Instagram on Thursday night he had surgery Wednesday and is “on the road to recovery.”

Saleh said he has spoken to Rodgers every day since the injury and said the quarterback is “in great spirits” after the surgery.

The potential loss of Zuerlein could be a big factor against Dallas since points might be tough to come by against the Cowboys’ stout defense.

“It’s more like a knuckleball,” Saleh joked when asked about the latest curveball to face the team. “Joe (Douglas) and his staff, they’re on it. … You’ve just got to roll with the punches.”

Zuerlein wasn’t included on the Jets’ injury list Thursday because Saleh said they learned the details of the kicker’s injury after the team submitted its report.

Zuerlein made all three of his field goal attempts against the Bills, including a 30-yarder with 1:48 left in regulation that gave the Jets a 16-13 lead.

The 35-year-old Zuerlein had a terrific first season with the Jets. He set the franchise record with a 60-yard field goal last year and was the first player in team history to kick three field goals of 50 or more yards in consecutive games. He was 30 of 37 on field attempts and made all but one of his 29 extra points.

NOTES: Saleh said RT Duane Brown (shoulder), LT Mekhi Becton (knee) and RB Breece Hall (knee) would be full participants at practice after being limited the past few days. It’s a similar schedule to last week and they all played last Monday night. … Saleh said Hall will remain on a snap count against Dallas. Hall had 11 touches against the Bills, but finished with 127 yards on 10 carries — including an 83-yard run — and had a 20-yard reception.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.