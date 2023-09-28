High-scoring Dolphins travel to face division rival Buffalo Bills, where Miami has lost 7 in a row

MIAMI (3-0) at BUFFALO (2-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS OPENING LINE: Bills by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST…

MIAMI (3-0) at BUFFALO (2-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE: Bills by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Miami 3-0; Buffalo 2-1.

SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 62-56-1.

LAST MEETING: Bills beat Dolphins 34-31 on Jan. 15 in AFC wild-card playoff in Buffalo.

LAST WEEK: Dolphins beat Broncos 70-20; Bills beat Commanders 37-3.

DOLPHINS OFFENSE: OVERALL (1), RUSH (1), PASS (1), SCORING (1).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE: OVERALL (23), RUSH (24), PASS (20), SCORING (21).

BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL (7), RUSH (7), PASS (12), SCORING (2).

BILLS DEFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (14), PASS (3), SCORING (2).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Dolphins plus-2; Bills plus-4.

DOLPHINS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Raheem Mostert has 31 carries and 269 all-purpose yards in the past two games. His four-touchdown outing against the Broncos was his second consecutive multiple touchdown game. The 31-year-old Mostert said his focus last season was on staying healthy after undergoing knee surgery in 2021. This season, he’s focused more on how he can improve within Miami’s scheme.

BILLS PLAYER TO WATCH: LB Matt Milano has already made an impact during a three-game opening stretch in which he has two interceptions and is second on the team with 17 tackles. Milano’s sideline-to-sideline speed and ability to drop into coverage will be key against the Dolphins speed.

KEY MATCHUP: Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill vs. CB Tre’Davious White. Buffalo’s top pass defender has his hands full against a receiver who has 412 yards receiving to rank second in the NFL. White, however, has had a hand in containing Hill in previous meetings. Going back to his time in Kansas City, Hill has combined for 28 catches for 221 yards and a touchdown in five regular-season meetings against Buffalo. The receiver has done much better in three playoff meetings, in which he’s combined for 27 catches for 391 yards and a TD.

KEY INJURIES: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle practiced in full Wednesday and is close to clearing concussion protocols after a helmet-to-helmet hit in Week 2. … LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique) and C Connor Williams (groin) did not practice Wednesday after both were injured last Sunday. Coach Mike McDaniel said they are day to day. … Buffalo listed six players on its injury report, with the most notable being starting edge rusher Leonard Floyd (ankle), who leads the team with 3 1/2 sacks. … The starting safety tandem of Micah Hyde (hamstring) and Jordan Poyer (knee) are also on the list. Hyde’s played through the hamstring issue, while Poyer’s injury is a new one.

SERIES NOTES: The Bills are 11-2 in their past 13 meetings against their division rivals, and have won seven straight at home, including playoffs. … Adam Gase was in his first year coaching the Dolphins when Miami previously won at Orchard Park, New York, — a 34-31 overtime victory on Dec. 24, 2016. Then-Bills coach Rex Ryan was fired the following day, with one game left in the season. … The Dolphins dominated the Bills in the 1970s by going 20-0 against their division rival, which still stands as the NFL’s longest winning streak against one opponent.

STATS AND STUFF: Mother Nature played a role in the teams’ two regular-season meetings last season. The Dolphins outlasted the Bills in 90-plus-degree heat in a 21-19 win at Miami in September. Buffalo got a home boost from a snow storm in a 32-29 win in December. The forecast for Sunday calls for a sunny day with a high of 75 degrees. … The Dolphins are looking for their first 4-0 start since 1995, and seventh time in team history. … The Dolphins have outscored opponents 130-71 this season, the largest point margin in the NFL. Buffalo is second with a combined margin of 91-35. … The Dolphins’ 70-point, 726-yard performance against Denver broke or tied 13 franchise records and was tied for the third-most points ever in an NFL game. … The Dolphins lead the NFL in plays of at least 10 yards and plays of more than 25 yards. … Miami’s one sack and five QB hits allowed are the fewest in the NFL this season. … QB Tua Tagovailoa is 17-6 in his past 23 starts. It’s the fourth-best winning percentage among NFL starting QBs in that span. … Rookie RB De’Von Achane was the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after he broke Miami’s single-game rushing record by a rookie with 203 yards on 18 carries against Denver. The 203 rushing yards were tied for the seventh-most in a game in franchise history. … Hill has a TD catch in all three of Miami’s games this season. His four TD receptions lead the NFL. … Bills QB Josh Allen’s 182 touchdowns passing (143) and rushing (39) rank fourth on the NFL career list through a player’s first six NFL seasons, and two behind Cam Newton. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes leads the list with 204 followed by Hall of Famer QB Dan Marino (199). … Allen is one touchdown rushing from tying Jack Kemp for third on the NFL career list for quarterbacks. Newton holds the record with 75, followed by Steve Young (43). … Allen has 27 TDs passing and four rushing in 10 starts against the Dolphins. … RB James Cook has topped 110 yards from scrimmage in his past two outings. The second-year player ranks second among NFL running backs with 334 scrimmage yards, and third with 267 yards rushing. … LB Terrel Bernard earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after becoming the first player since Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher in 2007 to have two or more sacks, an interception and fumble recovery in one outing. … Buffalo’s nine sacks against Washington were the most since having nine in a 2021 season-ending win over the Jets, and are tied for second in team history since the NFL began recording sacks in 1982.

FANTASY TIP: If cleared from concussion protocol, Waddle has a chance to shine with the Bills focusing their attention on Hill and Miami’s running attack. Waddle combined for seven catches for 226 yards and a touchdown in two regular-season meetings last season.

