Chiefs trying to avoid 0-2 start at Jags. It would be a rare deficit for defending Super Bowl champ

KANSAS CITY (0-1) at JACKSONVILLE (1-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE: Chiefs by 3½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Kansas City 0-1; Jacksonville 1-0.

SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 9-6, including seven consecutive wins.

LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Jaguars 27-20 on Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City.

LAST WEEK: Chiefs lost to Lions 21-20; Jaguars won at Colts 31-21.

CHIEFS OFFENSE: OVERALL (12), RUSH (21), PASS (9), SCORING (T22).

CHIEFS DEFENSE: OVERALL (26), RUSH (4), PASS (22), SCORING (T14).

JAGUARS OFFENSE: OVERALL (10), RUSH (12), PASS (T7), SCORING (5).

JAGUARS DEFENSE: OVERALL (15), RUSH (4), PASS (22), SCORING (T19).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Chiefs even, Jaguars plus-1.

CHIEFS PLAYER TO WATCH: DT Chris Jones is expected to play for the first time this season after ending his holdout earlier this week and signing a reworked, one-year deal. Jones watched the opener from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium. He matched a career high with 15 1/2 sacks last season, but it’s unclear how effective he will be after missing the entire offseason, training camp and preseason games and only practicing a couple of days this week.

JAGUARS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Calvin Ridley caught eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in his Jacksonville debut. He showed a combination of speed, elusiveness and playmaking ability that the franchise has lacked at the position since five-time Pro Bowler Jimmy Smith retired in 2006.

KEY INJURIES: Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce missed the opener after hyperextending his knee in practice two days before kickoff, but he’s expected to play in Jacksonville. … The Jaguars could be without two starting offensive linemen. Veteran RG Brandon Scherff (ankle) and second-year C Luke Fortner (ankle) missed practice Wednesday, with coach Doug Pederson saying Fortner is closer to being able to return.

SERIES NOTES: The Jaguars are 4-3 against the Chiefs in Jacksonville. … Jacksonville’s most recent win against Kansas City came on Nov. 8, 2009. … The previous two times the teams met in a home opener for the Jaguars, the Chiefs knocked out Jacksonville’s starting quarterback: Nick Foles (broken collarbone) in 2019 and Blaine Gabbert (gashed hand) in 2013.

STATS AND STUFF: The Chiefs are trying to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2014. … The most recent defending Super Bowl champ to start 0-2 was Denver in 1999 as the Broncos began life without Hall of Fame QB John Elway. … Kansas City’s Andy Reid has 269 wins. One more would tie Tom Landry for fourth on the NFL’s career list. … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes needs 533 yards passing to reach 25,000. He also needs six TD passes to reach 200. … Mahomes has 15 wins when the Chiefs have trailed entering the fourth quarter. … Mahomes and Kelce have connected for 46 TDs. They are five behind Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham for third in QB-to-TE connections. … Kelce needs five TD catches to pass Tony Gonzalez for second on the franchise list. … Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney dropped three passes last week against Detroit, including one that was returned 50 yards for a TD. Kansas City dropped eight as a team. … Chiefs RBs combined to run 14 times for 45 yards against the Lions. Mahomes had 45 yards rushing on six carries. … The Chiefs had 11 different players catch a pass against Detroit. Nobody had more than 48 yards receiving. … The Jaguars are looking for their fourth 2-0 start in the past two decades, with the previous one coming in 2018. … Jacksonville has won six consecutive games as home underdogs, including a 5-0 record last season that was the best single-season mark in the Super Bowl era. … Pederson is 0-3 against his mentor, Reid. Pederson played and coached under Reid. … The Jaguars have to find a way to slow down Kelce, who caught 20 passes for 179 yards and three TDs in their two games in 2022.

FANTASY TIP: Look for Toney and Jaguars WR Christian Kirk to have much better showings in Week 2 than they did in their openers. Toney combined for 140 total yards and a touchdown in the two head-to-head games last season while Kirk totaled 175 yards and three scores.

