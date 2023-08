GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The New England-Green Bay preseason game has been was suspended after Patriots CB Isaiah Bolden…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The New England-Green Bay preseason game has been was suspended after Patriots CB Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.