Seahawks receiver Dee Eskridge suspended 6 games for violating personal conduct policy

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge was suspended Friday for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following a domestic violence incident last offseason.

Eskridge will be permitted to participate in all preseason games and practices but will have to leave the team before the start of the regular season. He will be permitted to return to the active roster on Monday, Oct. 23, following Seattle’s Week 7 game against Arizona.

Eskridge’s representatives released a statement Friday saying that he had been arrested on misdemeanor charges following an incident with his child’s mother in February, and that Eskridge — whose first name is D’Wayne — has entered into a therapy program where the charges will be dismissed following completion.

“Dwayne entered into an agreement whereby the misdemeanor charges will be dismissed in 12 months when he completes domestic violence moral recognition therapy. Dwayne has already enrolled in and has begun therapy. Dwayne has not been convicted of any crime. He entered into this agreement because it is in the best interest of his family. Dwayne deeply regrets any embarrassment this incident has caused his family, the Seahawks and the NFL,” the statement said.

In a statement, the Seahawks say they are following “league and law enforcement protocol.”

Eskridge was a second-round pick by Seattle in the 2021 draft, but he has struggled to stay on the field because of injuries. He played in 20 of 34 regular-season games in his two seasons and has a combined 17 receptions and one touchdown. Eskridge was in line to be the No. 4 wide receiver in Seattle’s offense this season after the team drafted Jaxson Smith-Njigba in the first round.

