Patriots place receiver Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve with shoulder injury

The Associated Press

August 31, 2023, 8:17 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton will be sidelined to start his second straight NFL season.

New England placed Thornton on injured reserve Thursday with a shoulder injury. Thornton was injured early in training camp and dressed for only one exhibition game. He will miss at least the first four games.

His first opportunity to play will be Oct. 8 when the Patriots host the New Orleans Saints.

Despite his injury, the 2022 second-around pick earned a spot on the initial 53-man roster, joining an improved group of receivers that includes free agent signee JuJu Smith-Schuster, veterans DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne, and rookie sixth-round picks Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte.

Thornton sat out the first four games last season after he broke his collarbone during training camp. He returned to appear in 13 games, including nine starts, and finished with 22 catches for 247 yards and two touchdowns. He also had one rushing TD.

The Patriots open the regular season Sept. 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

