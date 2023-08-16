Lions receivers St. Brown, Williams leave joint practice with Jaguars with injuries

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Lions wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams went down with injuries on the…

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Lions wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams went down with injuries on the first day of joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday.

St. Brown, one of the Lions’ top stars on offense, injured his right ankle after a catch during a 7-on-7 drill. He needed a hand to get up and off the turf. The third-year receiver stayed on the sideline and attempted to walk it off, but never got back into practice.

Williams was going for a deep ball when he pulled up and grabbed his right hamstring. He went for treatment and never returned to the practice field.

It is the second injury this camp for Williams, who injured his leg on the second day and missed four practices. His time on the field during camp is crucial because once the season starts he will be suspended for six games for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Williams, who is coming off an injury-shortened rookie season, played deep into the third quarter in the preseason win over the New York Giants on Friday night. He was targeted seven times with two catches for 18 yards.

St. Brown, a key to the Lions’ big expectations this season, has been impressive throughout training camp making tough catches, picking up where he left off last season when he was the Lions top receiver with 1,161 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games.

Depth at receiver is not at issue with veterans including Kalif Raymond, Josh Reynolds and Marvin Jones, along with several youngsters who could see more playing time.

“Whatever happens in this league, it’s, ‘Hey, we need people to step up.’ It gives them more reps and as many reps as they could have, that could benefit them,” Jones said Wednesday. “They always have to take advantage of that.”

The Jaguars and Lions will hold another joint practice on Thursday and then play a preseason game on Saturday at Ford Field.

