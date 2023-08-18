Jones plays like $40 million man for Giants, No. 1 overall Young shows flashes for Panthers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones played very much like a $40 million man in his preseason debut, throwing…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones played very much like a $40 million man in his preseason debut, throwing a touchdown pass to cap a near-perfect performance in leading the New York Giants to a 21-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers and improving No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young on Friday night.

Jones, who signed a four-year, $160 million in March, completed 8 of 9 passes for 69 yards on his only series, capping it with a 4-yard touchdown strike to Daniel Bellinger. Exciting tight end Darren Waller had three catches on the drive for 30 yards and also had a drop for the only incompletion.

Backup Tyrod Taylor threw a 33-yard TD pass to big-play rookie receiver Jalin Hyatt, while Eric Gray scored on a 9-yard run for New York (1-1). The Giants rested star running back Saquon Barkley for the second straight week.

Young, who did little in his NFL debut last week against the Jets, showed flashes and put points on the board for the first time, taking the Panthers (0-2) on a 15-yard, 62-yard drive that Matthew Wright capped early in the second quarter with the first of his two field goals.

Young played two series and was 3 of 6 for 35 yards. His best throw was a 15-yard toss to Jonathan Mingo on a play the former Alabama star read a blitz by Wink Martindale’s defense and found the hot receiver.

With veteran Andy Dalton sidelined, third-string quarterback Matt Corral led the Panthers 66-yard drive that Raheem Blackshear capped with a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Fourth-string quarterback Jake Luton made things interesting with a 20-yard TD pass to Gary Jennings with 6:47 to play.

NOTES: The Giants had 10 penalties for 82 yards. The Panthers had eight for 64. Both teams took advantage of fourth-down gambles to score touchdowns. Gray’s touchdown came after rookie lineman Jordan Riley stopped Spencer Brown on a fourth-and-1 from the Carolina 48. Luton’s TD pass came after the Giants were stopped on a fourth-and-1 just inside Carolina territory.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Host Detroit in the preseason finale next Friday night.

Giants: Host the Jets on Aug. 26 in the annual preseason game between the co-owners of MetLife Stadium.

