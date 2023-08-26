Detroit 26, Carolina 17

Detroit 0 20 0 6 — 26 Carolina 10 0 7 0 — 17 First Quarter Car_FG Pineiro 41,…

Detroit 0 20 0 6 — 26 Carolina 10 0 7 0 — 17

First Quarter

Car_FG Pineiro 41, 8:13.

Car_Thielen 16 pass from Young (Pineiro kick), 2:26.

Second Quarter

Det_C.Reynolds 5 run (Patterson kick), 12:29.

Det_FG Patterson 25, 7:42.

Det_Green 70 pass from Bridgewater (Patterson kick), :30.

Det_FG Patterson 27, :00.

Third Quarter

Car_S.Brown 4 run (M.Wright kick), 4:00.

Fourth Quarter

Det_Gilmore 11 interception return (kick failed), 3:01.

A_71,506.

___

Det Car First downs 15 22 Total Net Yards 315 341 Rushes-yards 26-83 24-112 Passing 232 229 Punt Returns 3-20 3-17 Kickoff Returns 2-94 2-31 Interceptions Ret. 2-11 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 20-38-0 23-47-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-2 3-30 Punts 7-44.571 6-49.167 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-2 Penalties-Yards 6-41 4-56 Time of Possession 29:04 30:56

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, C.Reynolds 11-41, Snell 5-26, Martinez 5-10, Bridgewater 1-3, Ozigbo 4-3. Carolina, S.Brown 13-51, Corral 1-27, Young 3-21, Blackshear 3-9, Peoples 4-4.

PASSING_Detroit, Bridgewater 13-22-0-178, Martinez 5-11-0-39, Sudfeld 2-5-0-17. Carolina, Luton 6-12-1-74, Young 7-12-0-73, Dalton 6-11-1-60, Corral 4-12-0-52.

RECEIVING_Detroit, Drummond 5-46, Green 3-97, Cota 3-42, Benson 3-16, Alexander 2-11, Mitchell 1-7, Moore 1-6, C.Reynolds 1-5, Cabinda 1-4. Carolina, Jennings 4-52, Thielen 4-48, Ricci 3-50, Peoples 2-24, S.Smith 2-9, I.Thomas 2-3, Tremble 1-21, Saunders 1-18, Mingo 1-14, S.Brown 1-9, Wims 1-7, Blackshear 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Patterson 53.

