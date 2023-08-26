Detroit 26, Carolina 17

|Detroit
|0
|20
|0
|6
|—
|26
|Carolina
|10
|0
|7
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
Car_FG Pineiro 41, 8:13.
Car_Thielen 16 pass from Young (Pineiro kick), 2:26.
Second Quarter
Det_C.Reynolds 5 run (Patterson kick), 12:29.
Det_FG Patterson 25, 7:42.
Det_Green 70 pass from Bridgewater (Patterson kick), :30.
Det_FG Patterson 27, :00.
Third Quarter
Car_S.Brown 4 run (M.Wright kick), 4:00.
Fourth Quarter
Det_Gilmore 11 interception return (kick failed), 3:01.
A_71,506.
___
|Det
|Car
|First downs
|15
|22
|Total Net Yards
|315
|341
|Rushes-yards
|26-83
|24-112
|Passing
|232
|229
|Punt Returns
|3-20
|3-17
|Kickoff Returns
|2-94
|2-31
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-11
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-38-0
|23-47-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-2
|3-30
|Punts
|7-44.571
|6-49.167
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|6-41
|4-56
|Time of Possession
|29:04
|30:56
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, C.Reynolds 11-41, Snell 5-26, Martinez 5-10, Bridgewater 1-3, Ozigbo 4-3. Carolina, S.Brown 13-51, Corral 1-27, Young 3-21, Blackshear 3-9, Peoples 4-4.
PASSING_Detroit, Bridgewater 13-22-0-178, Martinez 5-11-0-39, Sudfeld 2-5-0-17. Carolina, Luton 6-12-1-74, Young 7-12-0-73, Dalton 6-11-1-60, Corral 4-12-0-52.
RECEIVING_Detroit, Drummond 5-46, Green 3-97, Cota 3-42, Benson 3-16, Alexander 2-11, Mitchell 1-7, Moore 1-6, C.Reynolds 1-5, Cabinda 1-4. Carolina, Jennings 4-52, Thielen 4-48, Ricci 3-50, Peoples 2-24, S.Smith 2-9, I.Thomas 2-3, Tremble 1-21, Saunders 1-18, Mingo 1-14, S.Brown 1-9, Wims 1-7, Blackshear 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Patterson 53.
