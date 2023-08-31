Broncos placed 3 on injured reserve, re-sign Purcell, Moreau and Bailey

The Denver Broncos brought back swing tackle Quinn Bailey, veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau and nose tackle Mike Purcell to their…

The Denver Broncos brought back swing tackle Quinn Bailey, veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau and nose tackle Mike Purcell to their 53-man roster Thursday. They also placed three players on short-term injured reserve.

Out a minimum of four weeks are safety P.J. Locke, who sustained a lower left leg injury in camp two weeks ago, rookie tackle Alex Palczewski, who injured a hand in the preseason finale, and slot cornerback K’Waun Williams, who recently underwent ankle surgery.

Williams’ absence will likely be felt the most, although fourth-year cornerback Essang Bassey had a terrific training camp and picked off passes in all three of Denver’s exhibition games.

Bailey is a fifth-year player who appeared in a career-high eight games for Denver last season. Moreau is a seventh-year pro who has played for Washington, Atlanta and the New York Giants. Purcell is entering his eighth season in the league and fifth in Denver.

